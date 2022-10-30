Nanakuli needs every little trick to claim OIA Division II championship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nanakuli pulled out all the tricks in the OIA Division II championship game, taking down Kaiser 35-21 to claim the title on Saturday afternoon.

“There’s no words to describe it,” Nanakuli coach Kili Watson said about winning the title. “We tell our kids to win one day at a time. Even though it’s the championship week, when they came in on Monday, we said we have to win Monday. It’s a good feeling to know that all the hard work you put in throughout the week pays off.”

Golden Hawks quarterback Hansen Salausa-Kaawa was one of four offensive starters to attempt a pass as Watson reached deep into his bag of trick plays. Salausa-Kaawa showed off his versatility, rushing for two touchdowns, passing for another, and catching a touchdown pass.

“My performance was all due to how hard the team works,” Salausa-Kaawa said. “Our offense struggled a little bit, but our defense always had our back. And when the defense has our back, we gotta go out there and score.”

Watson praised his player’s poise.

“Hansen does a great job just staying cool, calm and collected. He’s cool as a cucumber, as they say,” Watson said. “He’s just having fun out there. You can see he’s smiling. I’m proud of that kid.”

Salausa-Kaawa’s top target was David Kalili, who had 52 yards on five catches. Salausa-Kaawa and Kalili connected on a pair of touchdowns. Salausa-Kaawa threw the first, and Kalili reciprocated with a touchdown pass to Salausa-Kaawa on a trick play. Allen Mahoe III, who tallied 40 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards for the Golden Hawks, also had a 32-yard completion to Running back Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu.

“We practice them all week,” Salausa-Kaawa said about the team’s gadget plays. “To use it in a game, and for it to actually work, it feels good.”

“Its tough when you’re having a difficult time stopping their base stuff,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said about the Nanakuli trick plays. “And then we finally do a better job, and they come back with the special stuff, and they’re doing it with good people. That’s to their credit.”

Kaiser opened the game with a strong drive. Quarterback Easton Yoshino completed five straight passes for 70 yards, including the game’s first touchdown on a 4-yard toss to Makana Naleieha. Nanakuli answered the opening score two drives later, with Salausa-Kaawa connecting with Kalili for a 10-yard score after a seven-play drive.

After trading punts, Kaiser scored again to open the second quarter. Yoshino led the Cougars down the field, completing passes of 22 and 19 yards. The 10-play scoring drive was capped by Yoshino’s 3-yard touchdown throw to Keegan Lime.

Again, the Golden Hawks answered the Kaiser score. Salausa-Kaawa led Nanakuli on a seven-play scoring drive. Salausa-Kaawa called his own number from 1 inch out, scoring on a QB sneak.

Nanakuli took control of the game late in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half. Pele-Tukumoeatu scored the first on a 21-yard run that gave Nanakuli its first lead of the game. Mahoe ran the ball in for a 2-point conversion.

The Golden Hawks doubled their advantage on the next drive with a little bit of trickeration. Kalili took the ball on a double end-around before throwing to a wide-open Salausa-Kaawa for an easy 25-yard score.

After Kaiser’s Blaze Kodama picked off Salausa-Kaawa early in the second half, the Cougars were eyeing another miracle second-half comeback. The Golden Hawks defense quickly put an end to that with relentless pressure. Maika Peralta and Tamalii Namulauti-Auau took turns sacking Kaiser backup quarterback Donovan Reis twice in three plays to end the ensuing Cougars drive.

“It was teamwork. I wouldn’t have gotten back there if it wasn’t for the other linemen putting on pressure,” Peralta said.

“Our front four, along with our two ’backers, the front six, do an awesome job of gap integrity,” Watson added about the pass rush. “They take care of all six gaps. Just high motor. High motor guys on the front. Non-stop action, non-stop moves, they were great.”

With the backing from their defense, the Golden Hawks broke through the deadlock to score the first points of the second half. Salausa-Kaawa picked up his second rushing touchdown, a 16-yard run that capped a six-play drive.

That touchdown was quickly answered by Kaiser. After three straight incompletions, Reis connected with Naleieha on fourth down for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

With the deficit down to just two touchdowns, Nanakuli put together a long drive to clinch the game. The 13-play drive took seven minutes off the clock. Kaiser turned the ball over on downs on what turned out to be its final drive of the game.

—

NANAKULI 35, KAISER 21

At John Kauinana Stadium

Kaiser (6-4) 7 7 0 7 — 21

Nanakuli (9-1) 7 21 7 0 — 35

Kais—Makana Naleieha 4 pass from Easton Yoshino (Ian Shearer kick)

Nana—David Kalili 10 pass from Hansen Salausa-Kaawa (Chance Asinsin kick)

Kais—Keegan Lime 3 pass from Yoshino (Shearer kick)

Nana—Salausa-Kaawa 1 run (pass failed)

Nana—Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu 21 run (Allen Mahoe III run)

Nana—Salausa-Kaawa 25 pass from Kalili (Cha. Asinsin kick)

Nana—Salausa-Kaawa 16 run (Cha. Asinsin kick)

Kais—Naleieha 30 pass from Donovan Reis (Shearer kick)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Yoshino 4-15, Kai Blackston 12-(minus 2), Reis 5-(minus 7). Nanakuli: Pele-Tukumoeatu 6-64, Salausa-Kaawa 6-60, Mahoe III 10-38, Christian Asinsin 8-22, Kalili 4-18.

PASSING—Kaiser: Yoshino 13-19-0-137, Reis 6-17-0-92. Nanakuli: Salausa-Kaawa 12-25-1-138, Mahoe III 1-1-0-32, Kalili 1-1-0-25, Chr. Asinsin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Naleieha 4-82, Lime 4-57, Blackston 3-45, Jesse Shinigawa 3-23, Rayne Sumida 3-11, Reis 2-11. Nanakuli: Kalili 5-52, Mahoe III 4-51, Chr. Asinsin 2-27, Pele-Tukumoeatu 1-32, Salausa-Kaawa 1-25, Richard Federico 1-8.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

OPEN DIVISON

Nov. 18

Kahuku vs. Campbell at Mililani, 4 p.m.

Punahou at Mililani, 7 p.m.

Nov. 25

Championship at Mililani, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Nov. 11

Kapaa at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

Aiea at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19

Waipahu/Kapaa at Iolani, 3 p.m.

Lahainaluna/Aiea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26

Championship at Mililani, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Nov. 12

Pac-Five at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

Kaiser at Waimea, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19

Nanakuli/Pac-Five at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Waimea/Kaiser at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26