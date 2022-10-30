Punahou girls, ‘Iolani boys take home state cross country titles
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY JACK KUO
‘Iolani boys posed with the state championship trophy.
COURTESY MICHAEL MAY
The Punahou girls celebrated with their state championship trophy.
-
COURTESY MICHAEL MAY
Competitors took off running at the start of the girls state cross country championships at Island School on Kauai on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree