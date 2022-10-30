Punahou girls, ‘Iolani boys take home state cross country titles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A quick interisland trip couldn’t stop the Interscholastic League of Honolulu from sweeping the team titles at the Honolulu Marathon/ HHSAA Cross Country State Championships on Saturday at Island School on Kauai.

The Punahou girls team won for the 10th consecutive time, while ‘Iolani won the boys championship for the first time since 2017, ending Punahou’s two-year run.

‘Iolani junior Keane Palmer won the boys individual title, edging Kalani junior Yuta Cole by less than a second. Palmer finished the race in 16 minutes, 29.09 seconds, while Cole was clocked at 16:30.06.

Palmer and the Raiders also swept the individual and team titles at the ILH Championships.

Cole’s second-place finish is the highest ever by a Falcon.

The girls race wasn’t nearly as close, as Mililani senior Zola O’Donnell finished in 19:07.02, topping the field by more than 13 seconds.

Punahou senior Isabella Ford, the defending champion, finished in second place in 19:21.02.

“Izzy was the defending champion and ended up second, but she handled it well,” Punahou coach Duncan Macdonald said. “She was very nervous beforehand. I thought she was possibly going to have a case of nerves, but she ran really, really well. I was quite pleased.”

The Buffanblu girls lost to Hawaii Baptist in the ILH championships but rebounded to extend their state streak.

“We ran slightly different personnel (in the state tournament) and we also worked them pretty hard, so I wasn’t too surprised,” Macdonald said. “Today they really performed superbly.”

Hawaii Baptist swept the boys and girls team titles in Division II.

Eagles sophomore Dylan Djou was HBA’s top finisher in the boys race, placing 18th overall with a time of 17:23.92. Senior Ashley Kodama was HBA’s fastest runner on the girls side, placing fifth in a time of 19:39.35.

—

Division I

Boys Team Standings

1. ‘Iolani 57

2. Punahou 77

3. Kealakehe 115

4. Mililani 133

5. Radford 160

6. Kamehameha 165

7. Kalani 168

8. Waiakea 200

9. Kalaheo 226

10. Kaiser 259

11. Maui 267

12. Moanalua 293

13. Hilo 307

14. Baldwin 406

Girls Team Standings

1. Punahou 38

2. ‘Iolani 78

3. Kalaheo 118

4. Mililani 157

5. Kalani 168

6. Kamehameha 172

7. Maui 207

8. Hilo 236

9. Radford 245

10. Kealakehe 245

11. Waiakea 247

12. Kaiser 257

13. Baldwin 297

14. Moanalua 299

15. Roosevelt 403

Division II

Boys Team Standings

1. Hawaii Baptist 41

2. Seabury Hall 45

3. Hanalani 91

4. Kauai 104

5. Hawaii Prep 120

6. Kihei Charter 126

7. Makua Lani 161

Girls Team Standings

1. Hawaii Baptist 29

2. Hawaii Prep 68

3. Kauai 71

4. Kihei Charter 78

5. Kamehameha-Hawaii 114

Boys Individual Results

1. Keane Palmer, ‘Iolani 16:29.09

2. Yuta Cole, Kalani 16:30.06

3. Levi Childers, Kealakehe 16:46.12

4. Micah Brighton, Seabury Hall 16:49.35

5. Shane Tominaga, Waiakea 16:50.64

6. Ben Brown, Punahou 16:58.17

7. Brennen Corregedor, Kauai 17:01.28

8. Chasen Inoshita, Punahou 17:02.10

9. Cole Kaneshiro, ‘Iolani 17:03.72

10. Jeddison Miller, Hanalani 17:03.72

11. Colin Shimabukuro, Moanalua 17:08.45

12. Gray Brady, Kalaheo 17:11.57

13. Payton Mukkada, Mililani 17:11.71

14. Nick Pugliese, Punahou 17:14.36

15. Cameron Cornforth, Kealakehe 17:15.49

16. Ethan Chock, ‘Iolani 17:15.81

17. Robbey Navarro, Mililani 17:21.98

18. Dylan Djou, Hawaii Baptist 17:23.92; 19. Galen Okamoto, Maui 17:25.07

20. Austin Mohica, Waiakea 17:26.34

21. Devin Pang, ‘Iolani 17:33.65

22. Aspen-Shay Kane, Kamehameha 17:34.09

23. Cole Young, ‘Iolani 17:37.12

24. Kayden Volner, Seabury Hall 17:37.47

25. Sage Soto, Kapolei 17:41.92

Girls Individual Results

1. Zola O’Donnell, Mililani 19:07.92

2. Isabella Ford, Punahou 19:21.02

3. Halpern Kekaihulal, Hilo 19:29.29

4. Sasha Iizuka-Sheel, Punahou 19:35.60

5. Ashley Kodama, Hawaii Baptist 19:39.35

6. Logan Pang, ‘Iolani 19:43.05

7. Kimberly McCoy, Kaiser 19:45.21

8. Emma Burgess, Kauai 20:01.33

9. Sophia May, Mid-Pacific 20:03.58

10. Noelle Lezy, Punahou 20:03.65

11. Wood Cozette, Kealakehe 20:07.85

12. Maila Healing, ‘Iolani 20:08.34

13. Caley Chun, Hawaii Baptist 20:21.51

14. Eve Cody, Kalaheo 20:22.31

15. Emma Wharton-Hsieh, ‘Iolani 20:28.57

16. Kyle Hasegawa, Punahou 20:34.92

17. Synnove Robinson, Punahou 20:34.92

18. Ha’a Shanay, Waiakea 20:35.69

19. Amelie Loomis, Kalaheo 20:35.83

20. Prianna Dugied, Seabury Hall 20:36.07

21. Samantha Morinaga, Kalani 20:46.75

22. Kamaira Silva, Kauai 20:50.34

23. Selena Castro, Baldwin 20:50.88

24. Ashley Tarasenko, Maui 20:54.65