comscore Punahou girls, ‘Iolani boys take home state cross country titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou girls, ‘Iolani boys take home state cross country titles

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JACK KUO ‘Iolani boys posed with the state championship trophy.

    COURTESY JACK KUO

    ‘Iolani boys posed with the state championship trophy.

  • COURTESY MICHAEL MAY The Punahou girls celebrated with their state championship trophy.

    COURTESY MICHAEL MAY

    The Punahou girls celebrated with their state championship trophy.

  • COURTESY MICHAEL MAY Competitors took off running at the start of the girls state cross country championships at Island School on Kauai on Saturday.

    COURTESY MICHAEL MAY

    Competitors took off running at the start of the girls state cross country championships at Island School on Kauai on Saturday.

A quick interisland trip couldn’t stop the Interscholastic League of Honolulu from sweeping the team titles at the Honolulu Marathon/ HHSAA Cross Country State Championships on Saturday at Island School on Kauai. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Oct. 29, 2022

Scroll Up