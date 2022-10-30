comscore Waipahu snags OIA title with win over Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waipahu snags OIA title with win over Aiea

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waipahu’s Saige Marienthal celebrated with Oakland Viliamu after scoring a touchdown on Saturday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Aiea’s Elijah Nahoopii-Makakona breaks up a pass intended for Waipahu’s Faafetai Failauga.

Waipahu made two defensive stands in the final two minutes to preserve a 38-30 comeback win over defending champion Aiea for the OIA Division I crown. Read more

