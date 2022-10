Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the days after the state’s Strive HI public-school achievement scores showed lingering post-pandemic weakness, the news has brightened a bit. First, the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed relative stability in the state schools’ math and reading scores. And then on Thursday, a new independent analysis, the Education Recovery Scorecard, reinforced that finding.

This should encourage Hawaii’s Department of Education to double down on remediation, and boost more keiki who still need help.