Off the News: State drops tests for Waikiki operators

Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources has repealed rules requiring surf instructors, outrigger canoe captains and other commercial operators in Waikiki to certify their qualifications by taking a written and surfing test overseen by state inspectors, in order to get a permit.

It was the right thing to do, and overdue after eight years of consideration. Ocean-going employees will continue to be required to meet training and safety standards; however, the state will no longer test, eliminating a hiring logjam for operators. This also eliminates state liability for having certified an operator’s safety.