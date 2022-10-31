Editorial | Off the News Off the News: State drops tests for Waikiki operators Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources has repealed rules requiring surf instructors, outrigger canoe captains and other commercial operators in Waikiki to certify their qualifications by taking a written and surfing test overseen by state inspectors, in order to get a permit. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources has repealed rules requiring surf instructors, outrigger canoe captains and other commercial operators in Waikiki to certify their qualifications by taking a written and surfing test overseen by state inspectors, in order to get a permit. It was the right thing to do, and overdue after eight years of consideration. Ocean-going employees will continue to be required to meet training and safety standards; however, the state will no longer test, eliminating a hiring logjam for operators. This also eliminates state liability for having certified an operator’s safety. Previous Story Column: High temperatures, shortage of water threaten forests