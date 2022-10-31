comscore Off the News: State drops tests for Waikiki operators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources has repealed rules requiring surf instructors, outrigger canoe captains and other commercial operators in Waikiki to certify their qualifications by taking a written and surfing test overseen by state inspectors, in order to get a permit. Read more

