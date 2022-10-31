comscore Column: Too much of a good thing can lead to nutrient deficiencies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Too much of a good thing can lead to nutrient deficiencies

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.

Thousands of research studies link specific foods to decreased health risks, such as cancer. But few research studies, if any, indicate that some of these same foods, when eaten in excess, can cause nutrient deficiencies. Read more

