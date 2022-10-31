Public is invited to give feedback on University of Hawaii tuition hikes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii students, parents, faculty and staff, and the public, are invited to five public meetings to provide feedback on a proposed tuition schedule for 2023 to 2027. Read more

University of Hawaii students, parents, faculty and staff, and the public, are invited to five public meetings to provide feedback on a proposed tuition schedule for 2023 to 2027.

The public 10-campus UH system is proposing to freeze undergraduate tuition for the academic years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, then raise resident tuition rates at the three UH universities by 2% annually in 2025-2026 and 2026-2027. Nonresident undergraduate tuition rates would increase by the equivalent dollar amount in each of those two academic years.

UH community college and graduate tuition rates are proposed to be frozen for all four academic years.

For the UH Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law, tuition would increase by 2% in each of the three years beginning in academic year 2024-2025, to generate revenue to support the law school.

Currently, resident undergraduate tuition is $5,652 a semester at UH Manoa, $3,836 a semester at UH Hilo and UH West Oahu, and $1,572 a semester at the seven UH community colleges ($131 per credit — 12 credits is considered full time).

The public meetings have been scheduled so UH officials can explain the proposal and provide an opportunity for members of the UH community and the public to submit feedback via oral and written testimony. The feedback will be shared with the Board of Regents before it acts on the proposal in 2023 by approving, deferring or modifying it.

Details can be found on the UH website at 808ne.ws/UHtuitionproposal. A Zoom webinar link will be distributed by email before each meeting. The schedule:

>> UH Manoa, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, IT Building, Room 105A/B

>> UH Hilo, 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Wai‘olino Building, Room 101

>> Richardson Law School, UH Manoa, noon- 1 p.m. Nov. 21, Law School Classroom 2

>> UH Maui College, 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Ka‘a‘ike 105A and 107

>> Kauai Community College, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Fine Arts Auditorium

Feedback can also be submitted via Google form until midnight Dec. 4. Go to 808ne.ws/UHtuitionfeedback.

Based on testimony received, the administration might revise the proposed schedule, a UH news release said. After the public meetings are completed Dec. 1, the administration will submit a tuition proposal to the regents for approval, along with a summary of testimony submitted. The regents are expected to consider the proposal in early 2023, when the public will have another opportunity to provide testimony.