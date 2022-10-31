comscore Public is invited to give feedback on University of Hawaii tuition hikes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public is invited to give feedback on University of Hawaii tuition hikes

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

University of Hawaii students, parents, faculty and staff, and the public, are invited to five public meetings to provide feedback on a proposed tuition schedule for 2023 to 2027. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 12 – 16, 2022

Scroll Up