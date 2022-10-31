Report details strategies for receding beaches and the threat of sea level rise
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waves pummel sand “burritos,” which are used to try to mitigate erosion, on
Oahu’s North Shore at Sunset Beach.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree