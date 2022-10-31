comscore Report details strategies for receding beaches and the threat of sea level rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Report details strategies for receding beaches and the threat of sea level rise

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Waves pummel sand “burritos,” which are used to try to mitigate erosion, on Oahu’s North Shore at Sunset Beach.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waves pummel sand “burritos,” which are used to try to mitigate erosion, on Oahu’s North Shore at Sunset Beach.

A report released this week by a community working group lays out the growing catastrophe Oahu’s North Shore will face in the coming decades amid accelerated sea level rise, while providing a framework for policymakers to devise immediate and incremental strategies for adapting to environmental realities. Read more

