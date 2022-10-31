University of Hawaii Manoa ‘queer dance’ course among first in nation
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:04 p.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
Cocoa Chandelier:
The stage name of professor Sami L.A. Akuna, shown in stage attire
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii professor Sami L.A. Akuna worked with students Hayden Halvorson, left, Maggie Ryan, Lara Bella and Carlee Kasadate on Oct. 24 at UH’s Manoa campus.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, students kicked in a line.
