University of Hawaii Manoa ‘queer dance’ course among first in nation

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Cocoa Chandelier: </strong> <em>The stage name of professor Sami L.A. Akuna, shown in stage attire </em>

    Cocoa Chandelier:

    The stage name of professor Sami L.A. Akuna, shown in stage attire

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii professor Sami L.A. Akuna worked with students Hayden Halvorson, left, Maggie Ryan, Lara Bella and Carlee Kasadate on Oct. 24 at UH’s Manoa campus.

    University of Hawaii professor Sami L.A. Akuna worked with students Hayden Halvorson, left, Maggie Ryan, Lara Bella and Carlee Kasadate on Oct. 24 at UH’s Manoa campus.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, students kicked in a line.

    Above, students kicked in a line.

To the uninitiated passerby, the 1970s disco beat of “Bad Girls” by Donna Summer booming out of a dance class on the upper campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa might seem at first for its whirling students to be just a moment of retro fancy. Read more

