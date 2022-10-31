Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii sailors finish second at Fall Championship By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished second at the PCCSC Women’s Fall Championship this past weekend, trailing only host Stanford, who claimed the regatta title. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished second at the PCCSC Women’s Fall Championship this past weekend, trailing only host Stanford, who claimed the regatta title. Despite the runner-up finish in the nine-team field, the Rainbow Wahine trailed the Cardinal by 50 points or more on each day of the two day event. The Wahine were represented by skippers Mercy Tangredi, Vivian Bonsager, and Morgan Carew, and crew Taylor Ledgerwood, Sophia Shaeffer, and Anna Akalabukhova. The fall campaign has come to an end for the Rainbow Wahine, who will return to competition at the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite in January. Previous Story High school football state tournament brackets released with some surprises Next Story Scoreboard – Oct. 31, 2022