University of Hawaii sailors finish second at Fall Championship

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished second at the PCCSC Women’s Fall Championship this past weekend, trailing only host Stanford, who claimed the regatta title.

Despite the runner-up finish in the nine-team field, the Rainbow Wahine trailed the Cardinal by 50 points or more on each day of the two day event.

The Wahine were represented by skippers Mercy Tangredi, Vivian Bonsager, and Morgan Carew, and crew Taylor Ledgerwood, Sophia Shaeffer, and Anna Akalabukhova.

The fall campaign has come to an end for the Rainbow Wahine, who will return to competition at the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite in January.