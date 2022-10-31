comscore University of Hawaii sailors finish second at Fall Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii sailors finish second at Fall Championship

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished second at the PCCSC Women’s Fall Championship this past weekend, trailing only host Stanford, who claimed the regatta title. Read more

Previous Story
High school football state tournament brackets released with some surprises
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 31, 2022

Scroll Up