Scoreboard – Oct. 31, 2022

Calendar

Today

GOLF

College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, first round, all day at Nanea Golf Club.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: exhibition, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, second round, all day at Nanea Golf Club.

FOOTBALL

Hawaii High School Scores

Friday

Kahuku 35, Mililani 0

Campbell 49, Kapolei 42

Kamehameha II 24, Saint Louis II 6

Saturday

Punahou 24, Saint Louis 8

Waipahu 38, Aiea 30

Nanakuli 35, Kaiser 21

Damien 42, Punahou II 30

Konawaena 51, Hilo 0

Honokaa 19, KS-Hawaii 9

Kekaulike 28, KS-Maui 25

Kapaa 3, Waimea 0

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

South Point, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5

MILES MPH

1) Ivan Endo 232.148 41.36

2) Stan George 225.370 41.06

3) Troy Kamaka 226.848 41.02

4) Mel Miyamura 224.322 41.00

5) Larry Aki 226.023 40.97