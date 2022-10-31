Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 31, 2022 Today Updated 10:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today GOLF College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, first round, all day at Nanea Golf Club. TUESDAY BASKETBALL College women: exhibition, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GOLF College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, second round, all day at Nanea Golf Club. FOOTBALL Hawaii High School Scores Friday Kahuku 35, Mililani 0 Campbell 49, Kapolei 42 Kamehameha II 24, Saint Louis II 6 Saturday Punahou 24, Saint Louis 8 Waipahu 38, Aiea 30 Nanakuli 35, Kaiser 21 Damien 42, Punahou II 30 Konawaena 51, Hilo 0 Honokaa 19, KS-Hawaii 9 Kekaulike 28, KS-Maui 25 Kapaa 3, Waimea 0 Pigeon Racing Oahu Invitational Flyers South Point, Hawaii Island to Oahu TOP 5 MILES MPH 1) Ivan Endo 232.148 41.36 2) Stan George 225.370 41.06 3) Troy Kamaka 226.848 41.02 4) Mel Miyamura 224.322 41.00 5) Larry Aki 226.023 40.97 Previous Story Warriors coach Timmy Chang says Brayden Schager is ‘the guy’ at QB