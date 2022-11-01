Column: Land use ordinance updates would destroy many livelihoods

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu City Council needs to scrap Bill 10, which proposals to update the city’s Land Use Ordinance, and start over — next time involving and prioritizing the people who actually live, work and earn their livelihoods in the areas and industries that will be impacted. These are the individuals and businesses who need to have a seat at the table and an active role in planning and decision-making.

This is an ill-conceived, overreaching bill setting forth unrealistic and arbitrary requirements that will result in thousands of Oahu residents losing their livelihoods, livestock and even their homes. Indeed, this bill will force off their property thousands of people who live on agriculture or country-zoned lands. This includes kupuna and others who may have occupied their homes for decades, even generations.

And it won’t only impact people on ag lands. If this bill is passed, pet owners islandwide will find it extremely difficult — or even impossible — to find pet-boarding services to care for their dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals when they travel. This bill seeks to permanently close all Oahu pet-boarding facilities located on properties zoned ag or country.

What makes this particularly ironic is that the ideal location for pet-boarding facilities is in areas that are less densely populated — such as ag- or country-zoned properties — where there is typically more room for pet play yards, spacious walk-in kennels, and private outdoor runs. Tradewinds Pet Suites, which I have owned and operated since 2009, is an example of an indoor/outdoor boarding service that has the space to provide large, outdoor play yards and private runs for canine guests.

Facilities that are in more densely populated areas typically do not have access to large yards or runs and are forced to keep guests confined to small crates or cages.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our boarding kennel was basically shuttered for a year and a half, and we had to lay off all of our employees. Now, as people are once again traveling and we are bringing staff back on board, we are suddenly faced with potential permanent closure and layoffs — this time, without the hope of recovery.

This is particularly frustrating because I did my due diligence before opening in 2009. I checked with the city and county and was assured that I was in compliance with all zoning and licensure requirements. Similarly, when I bought my home and property in 2005, it was for the specific purpose of keeping and raising performance horses. My country-zoned property (it was Ag-2 when I purchased it) is 1.8 acres, so horses have always been permitted here. But if this bill passes, I will be forced to sell the animals I have loved and raised since they were born — most of them were actually born right here on this property.

Now, a new bill comes out of nowhere seeking to close us down, depriving us of our livelihood, forcing us to sell our horses, close our boarding kennel and permanently lay off our employees — again.

To have years of time, energy and financial resources invested in building a business that delivers a high-quality and much-needed service, just to have it arbitrarily closed down for no good reason, is wrong.

Sandy Van is owner/operator of Tradewinds Pet Suites in Waianae.