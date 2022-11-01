comscore Column: Land use ordinance updates would destroy many livelihoods | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Land use ordinance updates would destroy many livelihoods

  • By Sandy Van
  • Today
  • Updated 6:18 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council needs to scrap Bill 10, which proposals to update the city’s Land Use Ordinance, and start over — next time involving and prioritizing the people who actually live, work and earn their livelihoods in the areas and industries that will be impacted. Read more

Off the News: State drops tests for Waikiki operators

