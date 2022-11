Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, parents, students, educators, business leaders, policymakers and others came together at the state Capitol rotunda to mark Lights On Afterschool, the nation’s only nationwide celebration of after-school programs. It was one of thousands of such gatherings across the nation: the 23rd annual Lights On Afterschool, sponsored by the Afterschool Alliance.

After-school programs keep children safe, inspire them to learn and give working families peace of mind during the afternoon hours when unsupervised kids can get into trouble. Unfortunately, after-school programs are facing the twin challenges of finding secure funding, and hiring and retaining top-quality staff — the same staffing crisis afflicting child care and schools.

The result is fewer available slots in after-school programs, which in turn means that too many families aren’t able to find an after-school program for their kids. Those kids and families are missing out on terrific, even life-changing opportunities.

So that’s our challenge in the after- school movement: to make sure every child in the nation has access to afterschool. I hope you’ll join me in supporting after-school programs.

Paula Adams

Executive director, Hawai‘i Afterschool Alliance

Seek true, lasting peace in Israel and Palestine

Some people are happy to spread vicious lies (“Ige should withdraw from Israel agreement,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 27). I didn’t expect to see it in our Star-Advertiser, though, and it leaves me hurt and frightened.

Jesus was born as a Jew in ancient Israel. But this Jewish state was conquered by Rome, which forced many of its indigenous Jewish citizens into exile as hostages and prisoners. During these years of exile, Christians and Muslims came to live in the land of Palestine, taking it as their home.

The problem today, after the return of the Jewish people to their homeland in Israel, is how the two major groups of people who both have legitimate claims on Israel/Palestine as their true home can find a way to live in peace with justice and safety for everyone.

Israel was forced to build a wall to try to end the constant bombings of school buses and other civilian targets, and it has proven fairly effective in ending those violent acts, but true peace among peoples would be so much better. I support those who truly seek a just and lasting peace.

Esther Geil

Punahou

Republicans must get serious about real issues

Being blue in a red state for most of my adult life, I understand the angst of Republicans in Hawaii and, for that matter, in the entire U.S. It’s exceedingly frustrating to have the minority opinion.

In order to be taken seriously, however, one must act in a serious manner. Disrupting neighborhood meetings, disenfranchising and menacing voters, espousing unfounded conspiracy theories and threatening or carrying out violence do not qualify. Seriousness involves working to find long-term, meaningful solutions to the many challenges we face.

When Republicans wish to bring ideas to the table in a civil and rational manner, the rest of US will be willing to talk.

Kevin Johnson

Ko Olina

Bicyclists should share road costs with drivers

I would like to know why I have to pay a ridiculous amount in taxes for driving and have to listen to people cry about not having enough bike lanes.

First, parking was taken away because of the Biki bikes and now there are more custom lanes for bike riders. We are asked to share the roads, but I don’t see any revenue collected for licenses and safety checks for bicycles. Yet automobile drivers have to foot the bills for taking away much-needed parking.

Why can’t bicyclists share the cost of fixing all the potholes throughout the state?

Why are they more privileged than drivers? The issue is not sharing. It’s the high expenses that are not shared.

Nicole Guiu

Palolo

Reopen shooting range as soon as possible

The Koko Head Shooting Complex was recently closed for berm renovation. Now we hear that some of the employees have elevated levels of lead in their blood. I believe these events are working toward permanently closing the range.

Our Founding Fathers wanted civilians to have guns and ammunition to train and be proficient with firearms when needed. In their time, well-regulated meant well-trained, and the militia consisted of all civilians who could muster with a firearm.

What good is having the right to keep and bear arms if there is no place to shoot and practice with them?

Having used it countless times, I can tell you that the Koko Head Shooting Complex is very highly utilized. It’s busy and safe, far safer than beaches and hiking trails.

The range is a vital facility to the Honolulu community and to our 2nd Amendment. Please reopen it promptly.

Rhoads E. Stevens

Hawaii Kai

Manoa Falls hikers ignore area-closed signs

Shame on all the tourists who blatantly ignore multiple area-closed signs at the end of the Manoa Falls trail.

The disregard and lack of respect for our natural resources are appalling.

Sean Soon

Nuuanu

