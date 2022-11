Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This light curry dish probably doesn’t look much like a curry you’re used to. It’s not thick or soupy, and it’s made with pasta, so it’s a one-pot dish, with protein, vegetables and starch all in one.

Of course, you could still serve it with rice, the better to soak up the light, tasty sauce.

Frying the tofu gives it a richer flavor and a firmer texture. It’s an extra step, but worth the effort.

Tofu-Veggie Curry

Ingredients:

• 6 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

• 1 pound firm tofu, cut in 6 slabs

• 4 cups cooked rotini or other pasta

• 2-inch piece ginger, peeled, smashed and minced, about 2 tablespoons

• 6 garlic cloves, chopped, about 1/4 cup

• 1 large chile pepper, minced

• 5 skinny carrots, peeled and sliced in 1/4 inch pieces, about 2 cups

• 2 1/2 tablespoons curry powder

• 1 1/2 cups water, divided

• 1 tablespoon vegetarian stir-fry sauce (sold in most supermarkets)

• 1 bell pepper, diced in 1/2-inch pieces, about 2 cups

• 1 apple, peeled and diced, about 1 cup

Directions:

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in wok or skillet. Pan-fry tofu on low heat while prepping veggies, until deep brown on both sides, 15-20 minutes.

Remove and cut in squares.

Heat 2 more tablespoons oil and sauté noodles until lightly brown. Remove.

Heat 1 more tablespoon oil. Add ginger and garlic, then chile. Stir-fry until fragrant. Add carrots. Add curry powder and toss.

Return fried tofu to skillet with 1 cup water. Bring to boil. Stir in vegetarian sauce.

Add bell pepper and apple. Add remaining 1/2 cup water. Add noodles. Toss.

Serves 8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 300 calories, 16 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 14 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.