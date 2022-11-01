A secret yakiniku izakaya
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3:27 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Meaty mouthfuls Kalbi shortrib yukhoe ($18) at Maniwa Izakaya
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Three orders of momimomi (massaged) kalbi ($17)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Three orders of premium kalbi ($17)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Thin-sliced beef tongue with green onions ($15)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Garlic-sauced harami ($14)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Crispy salmon skin ($8)
