Take a culinary journey at Hoku’s on Nov. 12 for a one-night-only chef collaboration dinner featuring The Kahala Hotel & Resort executive chef Jonathan Mizukami and a special guest.

Through the Huakai Chef Series, Mizukami gives locals the chance to dine on exquisite meals from world-renowned culinary masters right here at home — something not many are able to do.

Kicking off Huakai is chef Mathew Peters, who previously served as executive sous chef at Per Se (an eatery with three Michelin stars).

“Matt has always been on my radar to do this,” explains Mizukami.

The two worked together at Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry, and Mizukami was more than impressed with Peters’ creativity.

“His plating and the way he puts together a dish is beautiful,” Mizukami continues. “He’s one of the few people I’ve worked with that impacted me on their style of presentation. His technique, style, plating, it’s all next level.”

And Mizukami’s kudos aren’t without good reason. Peters is the first American to win gold at the prestigious Bocuse d’O — often referred to as the culinary Olympics.

Peters echoes the same warm sentiments in reuniting with his longtime friend.

“It’s been great to see where his path has taken him and my path has taken me, and bring our experiences back to the table again,” he says. “This (dinner) gives us a platform to share our stories through our food and experiences with everyone here locally.”

The two are well-versed in utilizing local ingredients — in fact, much of Hoku’s menu features items from area farmers, fishmongers and ranchers — and guests can expect much of the same on this special six-course menu. It’s inspired by the duo’s work at The French Laundry, where they followed a kaiseki-style presentation that includes certain items, like caviar, fish, pasta, lobster, a couple more proteins and dessert.

“We decided on our courses and looked at what’s in season,” Mizukami shares.

As for what to expect as far as regional genre, the two say they’re bringing their training, upbringing and sense of place to each dish.

“We both have similar techniques but it’s our regions that dictate what our food is today,” Mizukami explains. “I think for both of us, we want to pay homage to where we come from. It’s going to be a good meld.”

“You’ll see the French technique in it, but the flavors are going to be very impactful,” Peters adds. Sprinkled in with that, he notes, will be flashes of Hawaiian, Japanese and Southern flair.

The two collaborated on the Keahole lobster entrée, but the other five dishes are individual endeavors that work together in harmony as each course transitions to the next.

Starting things off is a canapé combination featuring Mizukami’s Kauai shrimp toast and caviar, as well as Peters’ masa gougére (guajillo pepper, Gruyére and ibérico ham).

After that, the two illustrious chefs go back and forth on courses. Next up is Peters’ aged Hawaiian big-eye tuna that features heart of palm (an ingredient he’s been looking forward to working with).

“We were able to use it at The French Laundry, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with it,” Peters shares.

Next is Mizuakmi’s hand-rolled taro root agnolotti with luau leaves, crispy kalo, Parmesan and black winter truffles.

That’s followed by the synergetic lobster that includes grilled Mountain View cucumbers, Ho Farm tomatoes, Kula romaine, avocado and an aji amarillo emulsion. Peters worked on the sauce, which serendipitously melds well with Hoku’s method of poaching lobster in coconut oil. After poaching, lobster stock is reduced down, akin to something like shoyu, and brushed onto the lobster before a short kiss on the grill. The entire process gives each bite a caramelized, smoky flavor. Playing off each others’ ideas, the two decided to add freshness to the dish with local veggies and avocado.

With the next course, Peters will introduce diners to an ingredient from his region: milk-fed chicken, courtesy of True Bird Farm. The poultry is wrapped in brioche and served with salsify, matsutake mushrooms, spinach and aged sherry.

Finally, ending the evening is Mizukami’s “banaffapia” pie that features local apple bananas, Kuia Estate chocolate, whipped haupia and dulce de leche for a sweet conclusion to a memorable night.

“The evening will be exciting for diners because not all ingredients are from Hawaii,” Mizukami notes. “The goal behind having these Huakai Chef Series dinners is to offer something to the people of Hawaii that they don’t have access to. I think for guests to experience someone at his (Peters’) level is extremely special, and it’s only for one night, too.”

The Huakai Chef Series is Nov. 12 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $350 per person. Reserve a spot at opentable. com, call 808-739-8811 or visit hokuskahala.com.