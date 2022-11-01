comscore Geolocation data provides new perspectives on destination management of popular Hawaii sites | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Geolocation data provides new perspectives on destination management of popular Hawaii sites

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors and residents Monday enjoyed a sunny Halloween day at Waikiki Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Visitors and residents Monday enjoyed a sunny Halloween day at Waikiki Beach.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki on Oahu was the singular most visited point of interest in the state, and that 56% of those who went to Kalakaua Avenue were Hawaii residents versus 44% who were visitors from out of state.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki on Oahu was the singular most visited point of interest in the state, and that 56% of those who went to Kalakaua Avenue were Hawaii residents versus 44% who were visitors from out of state.

Tourist visitation outpaced resident visitation in only 10 of the top 30 points of interest statewide for both visitors and residents in September, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s inter­active data tool, the Symphony Dashboards. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jonathan T. Kaneshiro and Ryan Kaipo Nobriga

Scroll Up