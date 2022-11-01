Honolulu Freight buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021
Honolulu Freight Service has purchased the Love’s Bakery site at 911 Middle St. Love’s Bakery closed its doors in March 2021 after 170 years in business.
