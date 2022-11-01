comscore Management costs of recreational cannabis outweigh tax revenue, says Hawaii legislator | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Management costs of recreational cannabis outweigh tax revenue, says Hawaii legislator

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Hawaii’s medical cannabis industry generated $2.5 million in state taxes in the fiscal year that just ended — and tax projections on potential adult, recreational cannabis sales would struggle to meet the financial needs to oversee, address and administer legal use, state Rep. Ryan Yamane told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program Monday. Read more

