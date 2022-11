Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jonathan T. Ka­ne­shiro was appointed to the Board of Water Supply’s board of directors. Read more

Jonathan T. Ka­ne­shiro was appointed to the Board of Water Supply’s board of directors. He is vice president of investments at Oahu Waste Services Inc., the largest waste hauling and recycling operation in Hawaii.

James Campbell Co. LLC has announced the appointment of Ryan Kaipo Nobriga as chief financial officer. Nobriga has 20 years of combined experience in finance, information technology and operations management. Most recently, he served as vice president of finance at Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. while concurrently serving as vice president at Seamount Insurance Inc. for more than 10 years.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.