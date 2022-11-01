comscore Amber Igiede, Caylen Alexander claim Big West awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Amber Igiede, Caylen Alexander claim Big West awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Career-best performances helped University of Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede and outside hitter Caylen Alexander claim half of the Big West Conference’s weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Read more

