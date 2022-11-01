Prep volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani girls finish season in style by dominating states

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Raiders did it with verve and style — and grit — to finish the 2022 season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. With outside hitters Senna Roberts-Navarro and Brooke Naniseni vanquishing defense with bombastic velocity, and libero Tessa Onaga leading a relentless back row, ‘Iolani stymied the upset hopes of red-hot Kamehameha-Hawaii in the state final.

‘Iolani began the season with a runner-up finish in its Ann Kang Invitational, losing only to Mira Costa in the final. Opening the Top 10 at No. 3, the Raiders lost to then-No. 1 Punahou in the ILH season opener, then beat then-No. 2 Kamehameha.

The panel of coaches and media moved the Raiders up to No. 2, and they responded by beating Punahou, then reaching the final four of the top bracket at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, losing to eventual champion and national powerhouse Cathedral Catholic of San Diego.

‘Iolani finished the ILH regular season 7-1, won all three playoff matches and finished the season on a 12-match win streak.

Division II state champion Le Jardin (24-6) finished at No. 6. The Lady Bulldogs finished the year with an 18-match win streak. They did not lose a set at the state tourney until meeting Hawaii Baptist, which pushed LJA to five sets in an epic battle.

HBA returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Sept. 18. The Eagles (15-18-2) finished the season at No. 9. They had a six-match losing streak at the Ann Kang Invitational and a five-match losing streak during ILH D-II play, but also tied KS-Hawaii (split sets) and defeated then-No. 1 Kamehameha during nonconference action. They were 3-0 at the state championships before losing to Le Jardin.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Oct. 31, 2022

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (12) (24-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 120 1

> def. No. 10 Kapolei 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

> def. No. 6 Mililani 25-14, 25-9, 25-15

> def. No. 5 Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

2. KS-Hawaii (38-6-1, 14-0 BIIF reg. season) 106 5

> def. No. 2 Punahou 25-12, 25-22, 27-25

> def. No. 3 Kahuku 24-26, 14-25, 25-23, 25-5, 15-11

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

3. Kahuku (24-5, 10-0 OIA East reg. season) 87 3

> def. No. 8 Moanalua 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 31-33, 15-13

> lost to No. 5 Kamehameha-Hawaii 24-26, 14-25, 25-23, 25-5, 15-11

> def. No. 6 Mililani 25-16, 25-17

4. Punahou (26-11, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 85 2

> def. Farrington 25-10, 25-10, 25-14

> lost to No. 5 Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-12, 25-22, 27-25

> def. No. 8 Moanalua

> def. No. 10 Kapolei 25-16, 26-24

5. Kamehameha (26-10, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 66 4

6. Le Jardin (24-6, 12-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 52 7

> def. Hawaii Prep 25-7, 25-8, 25-11

> def. Maryknoll 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

> def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 25-16, 25-27, 19-25, 15-8

7. Mililani (20-14, 9-1 OIA West reg. season) 50 6

> def. Leilehua 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20

> def. No. 9 Baldwin 25-23, 25-14, 25-16

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-14, 25-9, 25-15

> lost to No. 3 Kahuku 25-16, 25-17

8. Moanalua (31-10-1, 9-1 OIA East reg. season) 40 8

> def. @ Kamehameha-Maui 25-15, 25-18, 25-15

> lost to No. 4 Kahuku 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 31-33, 15-13

> lost to No. 2 Punahou 22-25, 25-21, 15-13

9. Hawaii Baptist (15-18-2, 7-5 ILH D-II reg. season) 24 NR

> def. Kailua 25-22, 25-13, 25-17

> def. Konawaena 25-16, 25-18, 25-13

> def. Damien 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 18-16

> lost to No. 7 Le Jardin 25-17, 25-16, 25-27, 19-25, 15-8

10. Kapolei (17-9, 10-2 OIA West reg. season) 22 10

> won at Hilo 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

> def. No. 9 Baldwin 25-23, 25-20

> lost to No. 2 Punahou 25-16, 26-24

No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 9).