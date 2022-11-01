comscore Prep volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani girls finish season in style by dominating states | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani girls finish season in style by dominating states

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / OCT. 28 The ‘Iolani girls volleyball team posed for a “trophy selfie” after winning the state Division I title with a sweep of Kamehameha-Hawaii last Friday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

‘Iolani answered every challenge. The Raiders did it with verve and style — and grit — to finish the 2022 season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more

