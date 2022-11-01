Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 1, 2022 Today Updated 9:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College women: exhibition, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GOLF College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, second round, all day at Nanea Golf Club. WEDNESDAY GOLF College women: UH at Pac-12 Preview, final round, all day at Nanea Golf Club. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. Bulletin Board Moanalua High School is accepting applications for a head coach for varsity football. Resumes will be accepted now through Nov. 21. All resumes should be emailed to Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us. Previous Story Amber Igiede, Caylen Alexander claim Big West awards Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 1, 2022