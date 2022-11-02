Police looking for suspect in Pearl City sexual assault case

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in a kidnapping and sexual assault case in the Pearl City area.

On Sunday just before 8 p.m., a female victim was walking in the area fronting 98-1247 Kaahumanu St., the address of the Mary Savio Medical Plaza, when the suspect “tackled her to the ground, restrained her then sexually assaulted her,” CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses intervened and the male fled, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s or 30s, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180-200 pounds. He has short, dark hair, police said.

The case has been classified as a kidnapping and third-degree sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or provided via the P3 Tips app.