City acquires university dorms and classrooms to create affordable housing

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  Pictured is an overall of the Waikiki Vista located at 2241 Kapiolani Boulevard.

  Anton Krucky: The community services director says he plans to put out another solicitation for affordable housing projects this month

The city has acquired a building that Hawaii Pacific University currently uses for dorms and classrooms in hopes of adding another 100 units to its 1,500-unit affordable housing portfolio. Read more

