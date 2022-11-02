Navy wants to find alternative uses for Red Hill as part of its closure plan
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger, who spoke Tuesday at a news conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, said the Navy would seek community input for any plan to reuse the Red Hill facility once fueling operations cease.
U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO
Workers on Oct. 27 turned a valve to begin removing fuel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Navy is almost finished draining about 1 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill pipeline system. Next come extensive pipeline repairs before draining approximately 100 million gallons of fuel that remains in 14 tanks, which is expected to be completed in June 2024.