comscore Navy wants to find alternative uses for Red Hill as part of its closure plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy wants to find alternative uses for Red Hill as part of its closure plan

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger, who spoke Tuesday at a news conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam, said the Navy would seek community input for any plan to reuse the Red Hill facility once fueling operations cease.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger, who spoke Tuesday at a news conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam, said the Navy would seek community input for any plan to reuse the Red Hill facility once fueling operations cease.

  • U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO Workers on Oct. 27 turned a valve to begin removing fuel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Navy is almost finished draining about 1 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill pipeline system. Next come extensive pipeline repairs before draining approximately 100 million gallons of fuel that remains in 14 tanks, which is expected to be completed in June 2024.

    U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO

    Workers on Oct. 27 turned a valve to begin removing fuel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Navy is almost finished draining about 1 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill pipeline system. Next come extensive pipeline repairs before draining approximately 100 million gallons of fuel that remains in 14 tanks, which is expected to be completed in June 2024.

The Navy wants to keep its Red Hill fuel facility, including the 20 cavernous fuel tanks, surge tanks and pipelines, in the ground after it permanently retires the facility from fueling operations, according to a plan it submitted Tuesday to the state Department of Health. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Dolores Bediones, Amanda Bediones and Jeffrey Blake Rich

Scroll Up