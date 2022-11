Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired mother­-and-daughter team Dolores Bediones and Amanda Bediones as independent agents to its Honolulu office. Dolores Bediones has more than 30 years of experience in luxury real estate. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, she was a Realtor and partner at Locations. She works closely with her daughter on all her transactions in Hawaii. Amanda Bediones had also worked as a Realtor-associate at Locations. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at Northeastern University in Boston.

Hawaii Pacific University has named Jeffrey Blake Rich as its new vice president and chief marketing communications officer. Rich previously served as chief marketing officer at William &Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business and vice president, enrollment management, marketing and public relations at Hamline University. Rich also has extensive private-sector experience, working in executive leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare and Target Corp.

———

