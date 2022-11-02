comscore Prince Lot Hula Festival again to be held virtually | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Prince Lot Hula Festival again to be held virtually

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Bank of Hawaii Foundation is scheduled to pre­sent the 45th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival on Thursday evening in what will be the third virtual festival in a row. Read more

