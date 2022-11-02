comscore Isobe wins title at World Deaf Golf event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Isobe wins title at World Deaf Golf event

Germany’s Nico Guldan and Vanessa Girke captured the overall titles and Hawaii’s Gerald Isobe ran away with his second straight Super Senior title at the 13th World Deaf Golf Championships, which concluded Friday at Wailua Municipal Golf Course on Kauai. Read more

