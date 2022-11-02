Isobe wins title at World Deaf Golf event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Germany’s Nico Guldan and Vanessa Girke captured the overall titles and Hawaii’s Gerald Isobe ran away with his second straight Super Senior title at the 13th World Deaf Golf Championships, which concluded Friday at Wailua Municipal Golf Course on Kauai.

Isobe, a former Punahou JV golf coach making his ninth WDGC appearance, also won the President’s Award as “Most Inspiring Golfer at WDGC 2022.”

Isobe and Kauai’s Pono Tokioka, who chaired the bi-annual event and was playing for the fourth time, grabbed fifth-place finishes in the Senior and Open divisions, respectively, helping Team USA to both men’s team championships.

Tokioka, who golfed for the University of Hawaii from 2013 to 2017, finished the 72-hole event at 79—313. Guldan won the men’s title by nine shots over Canadian Russell Bowie with a score of 3-under-par 285. Girke (79—307) won the women’s title by four shots over Canadian Sasha Laoun.

Isobe’s third-round 74 was the lowest Senior score of the week. He finished at 326 to capture Super Seniors (65-older) by 18 shots. He finished 14 strokes behind Senior champ Bill Roberts, also from Team USA.

Final results can be found at WDGC2022.com.

There were 111 golfers from a dozen countries in the field, including the largest U.S. team in history. The next WDGC will be in Australia in 2024.

Chaminade men routed at Ohio State

The Chaminade men’s basketball team was overwhelmed by Ohio State 101-57 in an exhibition game Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each scored 12 points for the Silverswords. Dorian Harris and Ross Reeves each added nine points for Chaminade, which trailed 24-20 with 7:19 remaining in the first half.

Chaminade’s trip to the Midwest region is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that has the Silverswords playing select Maui participants at their venues during even years when Chaminade isn’t participating in Lahaina.

This year’s tournament at the Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 21-23 will feature Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

Tanner Holden scored 25 points off the bench for the Buckeyes, who shot 55.4 percent from the field while holding the Silverswords to 27.6 percent.

Chaminade’s exhibition road trip continues Thursday at 1 p.m. against Louisville.

UH Hilo’s VerHage claims PacWest honors

Hawaii Hilo forward Grace VerHage was named PacWest Women’s Soccer Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

VerHage, a senior from Otsego, Mich., scored three goals in less than 26 minutes in the Vulcans’ 3-1 victory at Azusa Pacific on Saturday, which helped Hilo clinch the PacWest title outright. She also scored in a 3-1 win over Concordia last Thursday and had an assist in UHH’s 2-2 draw with Point Loma on Oct. 24.

Vulcans’ Ng receives weekly golf award

Hawaii Hilo senior Keith Ng was named PacWest Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Ng, of Richmond, British Columbia, finished sixth at 4-under-par 138 at the HPU Sharks Shootout and fifth with a 1-under 139 at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate.

Ng was a first-team All-PacWest selection last season.