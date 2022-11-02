Hawaii Grown notebook: Football, cross country, soccer, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18: The San Jose State junior quarterback finished 33-for-45 for 340 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 35-28 win over Nevada on Saturday. Cordeiro also scored on a 2-yard run to put the Spartans ahead 21-14 in the second quarter. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Arizona sophomore quarterback completed 26 of 43 attempts for 380 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 54 yards on eight carries in a 45-37 loss to USC on Saturday.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback finished 15-for-26 for 148 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 17 yards on nine attempts in a 27-13 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

>> Jordan Botelho, Saint Louis ’20: The Notre Dame junior linebacker made two sacks in a 41-24 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

>> Marist Liufau, Punahou ’19: The Notre Dame junior linebacker made three tackles and intercepted a pass against the Orange.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State sophomore receiver caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and finished with four receptions for a game-high 66 yards in a 21-17 loss to Utah on Thursday.

>> Christian Mejia, Kailua ’17: The Washington State senior defensive lineman assisted on five tackles with two tackles for loss against the Utes.

>> Aaron Faumui, Kapolei ’18: The Virginia senior defensive lineman made five tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and assisted on a sack in a 14-12 loss in four overtimes to Miami on Saturday.

>> Darius Muasau, Mililani ’19: The UCLA senior linebacker made six tackles and intercepted a pass in a 38-13 win over Stanford on Saturday.

>> Matt Sykes, Saint Louis ’20: The UCLA junior receiver made two receptions for 38 yards against the Cardinal.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU senior linebacker made three tackles and recorded a sack in a 45-34 win over Tulsa on Saturday.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior wide receiver caught two touchdown passes in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 10 receptions for 155 yards in a 35-9 win over Cornell on Saturday. In seven games, Iosivas leads the Ivy League in receiving yards (778) and receiving touchdowns (six).

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Christian Kuwaye, Hawaii Baptist ’21: The Ripon (Wis.) sophomore finished in 22nd place in the men’s 8-kilometer race with a time of 27:14.49 at the Midwest Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Karlee Manding, Waipahu ’18: The South Dakota State senior midfielder was named to the All-Summit League first team on Thursday. Manding, who made the second team earlier in her career, played all 18 games for the Jacks and finished with a league-high 10 assists, which is the second-most in a season in school history.

>> Kaycee Manding, Waipahu ’20: The South Dakota State junior defender was also named to the All-Summit League first team. Manding, who made the league’s All-Newcomer team in the spring of 2021, was second on the team with five assists.

>> Sunshine Fontes, Pearl City ’19: The UCLA senior forward assisted on the only goal in a 1-0 win over Washington State on Thursday and notched another assist in a 3-0 shutout of Washington on Sunday.

>> Rae Yoshioka, Punahou ’21: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) sophomore midfielder scored two goals in a 4-0 shutout of Benedictine Mesa to end the regular season on Sunday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Elle Rimando, Mililani ’22: The Mount Holyoke (Mass.) freshman middle had three kills, three digs, two block assists and an ace in a sweep of Emerson to finish the season on Saturday. Rimando ranked ninth in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference in hitting percentage at .278 and helped the Lions finish with their first winning season since 1992.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.