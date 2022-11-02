comscore Seattle’s Kaaihue named WAC Freshman of the Year in women’s soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Seattle’s Kaaihue named WAC Freshman of the Year in women’s soccer

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

Seattle midfielder U’i Kaaihue was named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in women’s soccer on Tuesday and also made the All-WAC first team. Read more

Prep volleyball top 10: 'Iolani girls finish season in style by dominating states
Television and radio – Nov. 2, 2022

