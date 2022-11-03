Off the News: Dim the lights for Hawaiian petrels

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian petrels, or uau, are native to the islands, but populations have dwindled as artificial light disorients fledglings in their attempts to fly out to sea. To protect a Haleakala population of the endangered species, Earthjustice and other conservation groups filed suit against Maui’s Grand Wailea resort over its lighting, with an optimistic outcome: a cooperative settlement to remove, shield and dim resort lights.

A recently approved Maui County ordinance limiting blue, or short-wave, light in outdoor fixtures also improves the odds of survival for both seabirds and newly hatched turtles that must find their way to sea. Other resorts and public offices should follow suit, without need of a legal nudge.