Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than to get permission. That’s one takeaway as the state Department of Health fined six entities — the U.S. military and several major companies — nearly $110,000 for air pollution permit violations. Read more

It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than to get permission. That’s one takeaway as the state Department of Health fined six entities — the U.S. military and several major companies — nearly $110,000 for air pollution permit violations.

Violations included a $11,800 fine for the Hawaii Air National Guard for exceeding its 12-month rolling limit of jet fuel and working on a repair facility bay without a valid air permit; and a $42,700 fine for Par Hawaii for various air permit violations at its Kapolei petroleum refinery. See the list at 808ne.ws/airpollution.