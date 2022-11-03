comscore Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals

  • Today
  • Updated 7:20 p.m.

The city’s regulation of short-term rentals has finally gone into effect. It’s a long-awaited milestone, requiring updated permits and minimum-stay requirements in specified zones, despite delays due to a lawsuit and court injunction, and likely lack of awareness that the new law is in place. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: More vigilance to protect foster keiki

Scroll Up