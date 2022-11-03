comscore Matson Inc. to buy 3 vessels totaling $1 billion; profit falls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson Inc. to buy 3 vessels totaling $1 billion; profit falls

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Matson Inc. demonstrated its commitment to its long-term decarbonization strategy by announcing Wednesday it had signed contracts totaling $1 billion with Philly Shipyard Inc. to build three new liquefied natural gas-powered Aloha Class containerships. Read more

Previous Story
Navy wants to find alternative uses for Red Hill as part of its closure plan

Scroll Up