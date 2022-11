Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Public Radio welcomes two new music hosts to its on-air roster:

>> Leimomi is the new Tuesday evening host of “Bridging the Gap,” the weeknight contemporary music program on HPR-1. She previously co-founded a local community radio platform and has hosted programs on KTUH and Hawaiian Airlines.

>> Olivia Waring is the new Thursday and Friday host of the classical music program ”Evening Concert” on HPR-2. Waring comes to HPR from the WGBH family of stations in Boston, where she also served as a classical music host. Previously, she was an intern at NPR and has worked in software development, journalism and education.

Steve Li, executive director and corporate counsel of Hawaiian Native Corp., has been appointed to the board of the Native Hawaiian Organizations Association. Li will serve as a member of the legislative committee. Prior to joining HNC, he served as the state director for U.S. Rep Kai Kahele. He also served as a federal agent for 20 years with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has appointed Dr. Michael-Thomas Foumai as director of artistic engagement and composer in residence — the first person to hold the position in HSO’s history. He will serve as the primary arranger for HSO guest artists and also will spearhead the composition and arrangement for HSO’s HapaSymphony series. Foumai has previously arranged several works for string orchestra for the HSO’s Sounds of Resilience concert series.

