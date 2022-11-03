Waikiki’s largest resort Hilton Hawaiian Village to get bigger
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
Hilton’s new tower is planned for a parcel that includes the shuttered Kobe Japanese Steakhouse.
RENDERING COURTESY PARK HOTELS & RESORTS
Features of the proposed Ala Moana Boulevard Tower include a main porte-cochere entryway off Ala Moana Boulevard, an open lobby, ground-floor retail, food and beverage offerings, a pool, fitness center and walkways linking the new building to the surrounding towers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort campus.
RENDERING COURTESY PARK HOTELS & RESORTS
As a benefit to the community, Hilton and Park Hotels & Resorts are planning to introduce a new monthly cultural festival and marketplace showcasing select local artisans and musicians, who will not have to pay to exhibit.
RENDERING COURTESY PARK HOTELS & RESORTS
View of AMB Tower from Ala Moana Boulevard. The tower will be adjacent to the Grand Waikikian Tower and near the Kalia Tower, along Ala Moana Boulevard.