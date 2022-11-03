comscore Waikiki’s largest resort Hilton Hawaiian Village to get bigger | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waikiki’s largest resort Hilton Hawaiian Village to get bigger

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  Hilton's new tower is planned for a parcel that includes the shuttered Kobe Japanese Steakhouse.

    Hilton’s new tower is planned for a parcel that includes the shuttered Kobe Japanese Steakhouse.

  Features of the proposed Ala Moana Boulevard Tower include a main porte-cochere entryway off Ala Moana Boulevard, an open lobby, ground-floor retail, food and beverage offerings, a pool, fitness center and walkways linking the new building to the surrounding towers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort campus.

    Features of the proposed Ala Moana Boulevard Tower include a main porte-cochere entryway off Ala Moana Boulevard, an open lobby, ground-floor retail, food and beverage offerings, a pool, fitness center and walkways linking the new building to the surrounding towers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort campus.

  As a benefit to the community, Hilton and Park Hotels & Resorts are planning to introduce a new monthly cultural festival and marketplace showcasing select local artisans and musicians, who will not have to pay to exhibit.

    As a benefit to the community, Hilton and Park Hotels & Resorts are planning to introduce a new monthly cultural festival and marketplace showcasing select local artisans and musicians, who will not have to pay to exhibit.

  View of AMB Tower from Ala Moana Boulevard. The tower will be adjacent to the Grand Waikikian Tower and near the Kalia Tower, along Ala Moana Boulevard.

    View of AMB Tower from Ala Moana Boulevard. The tower will be adjacent to the Grand Waikikian Tower and near the Kalia Tower, along Ala Moana Boulevard.

Hilton Hawaiian Village is in the early stages of the permitting process for a new 36-floor Ala Moana Boulevard Tower that will add approximately 515 rooms to what is already Waikiki’s largest resort property and has the most rooms of any Hilton in the world. Read more

