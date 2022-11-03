Jocelyn Alo and Carissa Moore among AAU award nominees

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jocelyn Alo and Carissa Moore are among 19 U.S. athletes nominated for the 92nd Amateur Athletic Union’s James Sullivan Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best athlete.

Alo, a Campbell alum, became one of the most feared sluggers in NCAA history while playing softball at Oklahoma. She is the NCAA’s all-time leader in home runs, slugging percentage and total bases. In 2022, Alo was named the WCWS Most Outstanding Player, the Honda Sport Award winner for softball and won an ESPY for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports.

Moore, a Punahou graduate, is a five-time World Surf League champion, a two-time Triple Crown of Surfing champion and became the first surfer to win an Olympic gold medal and world title in the same year (2020).

Among the other nominees are Allyson Felix (track and field), Chloe Kim (snowboarding) and Bryce Young (football).

Online voting is being held at www.aausullivan.org. The voting closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The winner will be honored Dec. 8 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Polynesian HOF Weekend tickets on sale

Tickets are being sold for the 2023 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

The Polynesian Bowl, which features many of the nation’s top high school players, will be played Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. at Kamehameha. General admission tickets are being sold at PolynesianBowl.com.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Polynesian Cultural Center. Larry Warford, Manti Te’o and Harry Montague-Field comprise the 2023 class. Tickets are $25.

The Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner will be Jan. 21 at the Sheraton Waikiki Ballroom.

Tickets for the induction ceremony and celebration dinner are available at polynesianfootballhof.org/events/ticketsandsponsors.

UH Hilo women No. 1 in regional rankings

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division II Regional Rankings, released Wednesday.

The Vulcans, who won the PacWest title outright, moved up two spots in the rankings.

By winning the conference, the Vulcans (13-0-3 overall, 8-0-2 PacWest) have already clinched a berth in the six-team West Regional to be held Nov. 10-13 and Nov. 17-18.

The top two schools in each of the eight regionals will host over the first weekend.

The NCAA D-II women’s soccer selection show will be broadcast on NCAA.com on Monday at 4:30 p.m. (HST).

UH women finish last at Nanea Golf Club

The Hawaii women’s golf team finished 12th and last at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, which wrapped up Wednesday at Nanea Golf Club.

The Rainbow Wahine’s top finisher was Hyeonji Kang, who finished tied for 21st at 4-over-par 223. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won with a 208.

The Cardinal won the team title with an 18-under 858. The Rainbow Wahine finished at 930.

Colombo, Byrnes lead Chaminade sweep

Sasha Colombo had 10 kills and Alexia Byrnes finished with 17 assists, five aces and 10 digs as the Chaminade women’s volleyball team beat Hawaii Pacific 25-18, 25-11, 25-19 on Wednesday at McCabe gym.

The Silverswords (20-7 overall, 15-1 PacWest) finished with 13 aces.

Riley Gill had 10 kills for the Sharks (2-20, 2-14).

Chaminade hit .301 for the match, while Hawaii Pacific finished at .049.