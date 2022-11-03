Scoreboard – Nov. 3, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FRIDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West Standings

Conf. Pct. GB Overall Hawaii 11-1 .917 — 14-6 UCSB 10-2 .833 1 14-8 Long Beach St. 10-3 .769 1½ 15-6 Cal Poly 9-3 .750 2 12-10

UC Irvine 7-5 .583 4 14-8 CS Fullerton 6-7 .462 5½ 12-9

UC San Diego 4-8 .333 7 11-13 UC Davis 4-8 .333 7 9-13 CS Northridge 2-10 .167 9 7-17 CSU Bakersfield 2-10 .167 9 5-19 UC Riverside 2-10 .167 9 4-17

Friday

Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CSU Bakersfield

UC Davis at UC San Diego

UC Riverside at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly

Saturday

Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at CSU Bakersfield

UC Riverside at UC San Diego

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly

Nov. 10

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

Cal Poly at UC Davis

Nov. 11

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara

Nov. 12

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis

Cal Poly at UC Riverside

Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge

Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara

Nov. 15

CSU Bakersfield at Cal Poly

Nov. 17

Cal State Northridge at UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis

Nov. 18

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton

UC San Diego at Long Beach State

Nov. 19

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton

Nov. 20

CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 22

Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

UH women’s schedule

and results

(Overall 14-6; Big West 11-1)

Aug. 26 at Texas A&M L, 2-3

Aug 27 vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh# L, 0-3

Aug. 28 vs. No. 25 San Diego# L, 0-3

Sept. 1 vs. Texas State W, 3-0

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia W, 3-0

Sept. 4 vs. No. 23 UCLA L, 2-3

Sept. 9 vs. USC L, 1-3

Sept. 10 vs. USC W, 3-2

Sept. 23 vs. UC Davis* W, 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. UC Riverside* W, 3-0

Sept. 30 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0

Oct. 1 at Long Beach State* W, 3-1

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine* W, 3-0

Oct. 8 vs. UC San Diego* W, 3-1

Oct. 14 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 3-2

Oct. 15 at Cal Poly* L, 1-3

Oct. 21 vs. CSUN* W, 3-0

Oct. 22 vs. UC Santa Barbara* W, 3-1

Oct. 27 at UC Riverside* W, 3-0

Oct. 29 at UC Davis* W, 3-2

Nov. 4 vs. Long Beach State* 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. Cal State Fullerton* 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 at UC San Diego* 5 p.m.

Nov. 12 at UC Irvine* 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Cal Poly* 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at CSUN* 5 p.m.

#—neutral site

*—Big West match

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Aikane 13, Fat Katz 12

Ho’o Ikaika 22, Go Deep 10

Islanders 31, P.H. Shipyard 21

Hawaiians 13, Sportsmen 12

Hui Ohana 13, Firehouse 8

Sons of Hawaii 22, Kupuna Kane 8

Golden Eagles 15, Na Kahuna 10

Waipio 22, Kool Katz 5

Bad Company 14, Action 11

Na Pueo 7, Lokahi 0

Yankees 17, Makules 13

MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS

MOUNTAIN

Conf. Pct. GB Overall Boise State 5-0 1.000 — 6-2 Wyoming 4-1 .800 1 6-3 Utah State 2-2 .500 2½ 3-5 Colorado State 2-2 .500 2½ 2-6 Air Force 2-3 .400 3 5-3 New Mexico 0-4 .000 4½ 2-6

WEST

Conf. Pct. GB Overall San Jose State 3-1 .750 — 5-2 Fresno State 3-1 .750 — 4-4 San Diego State 2-2 .500 1 4-4 UNLV 2-2 .500 1 4-4 Hawaii 1-3 .250 2 2-7 Nevada 0-5 .000 3½ 2-7

Saturday

Hawaii at Fresno State, 4:30 p.m.

*Air Force at Army

New Mexico at Utah State

UNLV at San Diego State

*BYU at Boise State

Colorado State at San Jose State

*—denotes non-conference game

COLLEGE SCORES

Wednesday

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 13, W. Michigan 9

Cent. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22

AP Top 25 Schedule

Friday

No. 24 Oregon St. at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee,

9:30 a.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. at Northwestern, 6 a.m.

No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, 1 p.m.

No. 7 TCU vs. Texas Tech, 6 a.m.

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado, 9:30 a.m.

No. 9 USC vs. California, 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona St., 4:30 p.m.

No. 12 Utah vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Kansas St. vs. Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Illinois vs. Michigan St., 9:30 a.m.

No. 16 Penn St. at Indiana, 9:30 a.m.

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia, 6 a.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9:30 a.m.

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa, 6 a.m.

No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 N.C. State,

2 p.m.

No. 22 Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m.

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas, 10 a.m.

No. 25 UCF at Memphis, 9:30 a.m.

NCAA Women’s Division II

Regional Rankings

Records through Oct. 30

West

Rec vs. D-II 1. Hawaii Hilo (PacWest) 13-0-3 2. Point Loma (PacWest) 10-2-4 3. Western Washington (GNAC) 11-2-4 4. Sonoma State (CCAA) 11-3-3 5. Concordia Irvine (PacWest) 10-4-2 6. Seattle Pacific (GNAC) 11-5-2 7. Stanislaus State (CCAA) 10-3-4 8. Northwest Nazarene (GNAC) 11-3-4

NCAA WOMEN’s DIVISION II Poll

United Soccer Coaches Top 25

Records through Sunday

PV Rec

1. Dallas Baptist 1 14-1-1

2. West Chester 2 16-0-1

3. Columbus State 3 16-1-1

4. Central Missouri 4 16-1-2

5. Grand Valley State 6 12-2-4

6. Saint Rose 7 15-0-3

7. West Florida 8 15-2-1

8. Hawaii Hilo 10 13-0-3

9. Colorado School of Mines 9 14-1-3

10. Western Washington 5 12-2-4

11. Embry-Riddle Aeron. (Fla.) 11 10-0-5

12. Minn. State-Mankato 13 14-1-4

13. Cedarville 18 15-2-1

14. Franklin Pierce 15 14-2-2

15. Frostburg State 22 16-1-1

16. Lenoir-Rhyne RV 11-2-3

17. McKendree 19 13-0-5

18. Point Loma Nazarene 16 10-2-4

19. Colo.-Colorado Springs 25 13-2-4

20. Catawba 12 15-2-2

21. Mercy 20 12-2-1

22. West Virginia State 17 15-1-2

23. Nova Southeastern 24 9-1-4

24. Bemidji State 21 12-2-5

25. Sonoma State RV 11-3-3

Also receiving votes: Angelo State,

Seattle Pacific, Cal State Stanislaus, Northwest Nazarene, Cal State-Los

Angeles, Florida Southern, Cal State Chico, Concordia Irvine, Bridgeport, West Texas A&M, Ashland, Bloomsburg, Flagler.