Scoreboard – Nov. 3, 2022

CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL College men: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. FRIDAY VOLLEYBALL Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Big West Standings Conf. Pct. GB Overall Hawaii 11-1 .917 — 14-6 UCSB 10-2 .833 1 14-8 Long Beach St. 10-3 .769 1½ 15-6 Cal Poly 9-3 .750 2 12-10 UC Irvine 7-5 .583 4 14-8 CS Fullerton 6-7 .462 5½ 12-9 UC San Diego 4-8 .333 7 11-13 UC Davis 4-8 .333 7 9-13 CS Northridge 2-10 .167 9 7-17 CSU Bakersfield 2-10 .167 9 5-19 UC Riverside 2-10 .167 9 4-17 Friday Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at CSU Bakersfield UC Davis at UC San Diego UC Riverside at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly Saturday Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Davis at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at CSU Bakersfield UC Riverside at UC San Diego UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly Nov. 10 CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside UC Irvine at UC San Diego Cal Poly at UC Davis Nov. 11 Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara Nov. 12 Hawaii at UC Irvine, 3 p.m. CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis Cal Poly at UC Riverside Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara Nov. 15 CSU Bakersfield at Cal Poly Nov. 17 Cal State Northridge at UC Riverside UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis Nov. 18 Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton UC San Diego at Long Beach State Nov. 19 UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside Long Beach State at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at UC Davis UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton Nov. 20 CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara UH women’s schedule and results (Overall 14-6; Big West 11-1) Aug. 26 at Texas A&M L, 2-3 Aug 27 vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh# L, 0-3 Aug. 28 vs. No. 25 San Diego# L, 0-3 Sept. 1 vs. Texas State W, 3-0 Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia W, 3-0 Sept. 4 vs. No. 23 UCLA L, 2-3 Sept. 9 vs. USC L, 1-3 Sept. 10 vs. USC W, 3-2 Sept. 23 vs. UC Davis* W, 3-0 Sept. 24 vs. UC Riverside* W, 3-0 Sept. 30 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0 Oct. 1 at Long Beach State* W, 3-1 Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine* W, 3-0 Oct. 8 vs. UC San Diego* W, 3-1 Oct. 14 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 3-2 Oct. 15 at Cal Poly* L, 1-3 Oct. 21 vs. CSUN* W, 3-0 Oct. 22 vs. UC Santa Barbara* W, 3-1 Oct. 27 at UC Riverside* W, 3-0 Oct. 29 at UC Davis* W, 3-2 Nov. 4 vs. Long Beach State* 7 p.m. Nov. 5 vs. Cal State Fullerton* 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at UC San Diego* 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at UC Irvine* 3 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Cal Poly* 7 p.m. Nov. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at CSUN* 5 p.m. #—neutral site *—Big West match Makua Alii Wednesday Aikane 13, Fat Katz 12 Ho’o Ikaika 22, Go Deep 10 Islanders 31, P.H. Shipyard 21 Hawaiians 13, Sportsmen 12 Hui Ohana 13, Firehouse 8 Sons of Hawaii 22, Kupuna Kane 8 Golden Eagles 15, Na Kahuna 10 Waipio 22, Kool Katz 5 Bad Company 14, Action 11 Na Pueo 7, Lokahi 0 Yankees 17, Makules 13 MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS MOUNTAIN Conf. Pct. GB Overall Boise State 5-0 1.000 — 6-2 Wyoming 4-1 .800 1 6-3 Utah State 2-2 .500 2½ 3-5 Colorado State 2-2 .500 2½ 2-6 Air Force 2-3 .400 3 5-3 New Mexico 0-4 .000 4½ 2-6 WEST Conf. Pct. GB Overall San Jose State 3-1 .750 — 5-2 Fresno State 3-1 .750 — 4-4 San Diego State 2-2 .500 1 4-4 UNLV 2-2 .500 1 4-4 Hawaii 1-3 .250 2 2-7 Nevada 0-5 .000 3½ 2-7 Saturday Hawaii at Fresno State, 4:30 p.m. *Air Force at Army New Mexico at Utah State UNLV at San Diego State *BYU at Boise State Colorado State at San Jose State *—denotes non-conference game COLLEGE SCORES Wednesday MIDWEST Bowling Green 13, W. Michigan 9 Cent. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22 AP Top 25 Schedule Friday No. 24 Oregon St. at Washington, 4:30 p.m. Saturday No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 9:30 a.m. No. 2 Ohio St. at Northwestern, 6 a.m. No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, 1 p.m. No. 7 TCU vs. Texas Tech, 6 a.m. No. 8 Oregon at Colorado, 9:30 a.m. No. 9 USC vs. California, 4:30 p.m. No. 10 UCLA at Arizona St., 4:30 p.m. No. 12 Utah vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m. No. 13 Kansas St. vs. Texas, 1 p.m. No. 14 Illinois vs. Michigan St., 9:30 a.m. No. 16 Penn St. at Indiana, 9:30 a.m. No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia, 6 a.m. No. 18 Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9:30 a.m. No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa, 6 a.m. No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 N.C. State, 2 p.m. No. 22 Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m. No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas, 10 a.m. No. 25 UCF at Memphis, 9:30 a.m. NCAA Women’s Division II Regional Rankings Records through Oct. 30 West Rec vs. D-II 1. Hawaii Hilo (PacWest) 13-0-3 2. Point Loma (PacWest) 10-2-4 3. Western Washington (GNAC) 11-2-4 4. Sonoma State (CCAA) 11-3-3 5. Concordia Irvine (PacWest) 10-4-2 6. Seattle Pacific (GNAC) 11-5-2 7. Stanislaus State (CCAA) 10-3-4 8. Northwest Nazarene (GNAC) 11-3-4 NCAA WOMEN’s DIVISION II Poll United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Records through Sunday PV Rec 1. Dallas Baptist 1 14-1-1 2. West Chester 2 16-0-1 3. Columbus State 3 16-1-1 4. Central Missouri 4 16-1-2 5. Grand Valley State 6 12-2-4 6. Saint Rose 7 15-0-3 7. West Florida 8 15-2-1 8. Hawaii Hilo 10 13-0-3 9. Colorado School of Mines 9 14-1-3 10. Western Washington 5 12-2-4 11. Embry-Riddle Aeron. (Fla.) 11 10-0-5 12. Minn. State-Mankato 13 14-1-4 13. Cedarville 18 15-2-1 14. Franklin Pierce 15 14-2-2 15. Frostburg State 22 16-1-1 16. Lenoir-Rhyne RV 11-2-3 17. McKendree 19 13-0-5 18. Point Loma Nazarene 16 10-2-4 19. Colo.-Colorado Springs 25 13-2-4 20. Catawba 12 15-2-2 21. Mercy 20 12-2-1 22. West Virginia State 17 15-1-2 23. Nova Southeastern 24 9-1-4 24. Bemidji State 21 12-2-5 25. Sonoma State RV 11-3-3 Also receiving votes: Angelo State, Seattle Pacific, Cal State Stanislaus, Northwest Nazarene, Cal State-Los Angeles, Florida Southern, Cal State Chico, Concordia Irvine, Bridgeport, West Texas A&M, Ashland, Bloomsburg, Flagler. Previous Story Television and radio – Nov. 3, 2022