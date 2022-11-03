UH men’s basketball team eager to show benefits of team-bonding exercises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A familiar University of Hawaii basketball cast will go through a final dress rehearsal with tonight’s exhibition against Hawaii Hilo in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

The Rainbow Warriors’ 15-player roster consists of 10 returnees, including two-time co-captains Kamaka Hepa and Samuta Avea.

“It’s a series of firsts, so we’re excited,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of the inter-island competition. “It’s a natural part. We’re ready for the next step to play right here at home in front of our crowd against a different opponent.”

The ’Bows have been building toward next week’s season opener with summer workouts, including a clinic on Kauai, fall training camp and the past weekend’s trip to the West Coast. As a team-bonding exercise, the ’Bows practiced and scrimmaged on the mainland, and then attended a Sacramento Kings game. The preseason trip, which had been on the wish list for several years, is formula other college teams have employed.

“It could potentially and should potentially help us moving forward,” Ganot said. “Bottom line is we traveled well together. We had a unique challenge we may not have had at this time of the year in the past. And we got to experience a trip together.”

Ganot said the starting lineup and player combinations have not been finalized. But the ’Bows have received a boost with the healthy statuses of Avea, a 6-foot-6 wing, and guards Noel Coleman and Juan Munoz. Coleman suffered an orbital fracture that sidelined him for last season’s stretch run. Coleman led the ’Bows with 14.8 points per game on a team-best 44.1% on 3s.

Avea (back) and Munoz (ACL) did not play last season after suffering injuries that required surgery. “I’m happy for them,” Ganot said of their successful rehabilitation. “Those guys haven’t played in a couple. In Samuta’s case, even more.”

Avea had opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season to train on the mainland.

While disheartened by the knee injury, Munoz used the year to strengthen bonds with teammates. Munoz, who was at Longwood for four years before transferring to UH in July 2021, is projected as the No. 1 point guard. But in UH’s interchangeable schemes, there are lineups featuring two point guards. Coleman, who is 6 feet 2 and 190 pounds, is a three-position player skilled in ball-handling, deep shooting and, with a 40-inch vertical jump, posting up.

Bernardo da Silva, a 6-foot-9 post with a 7-2 wing span, and Hepa, a 6-10 stretch-four, provide matchup options. Mor Sek, a 7-1 freshman, is in the low-post plans.

EXHIBITION MEN’S BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

HAWAII HILO VS. HAWAII

>> When: 7 p.m. today

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM