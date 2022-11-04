comscore Letters: Commentary on Israel misleading, one-sided | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letters: Commentary on Israel misleading, one-sided

  Today
  • Updated 8:05 p.m.

The commentary urging revocation of Hawaii’s partnership with Israel is misleading and one-sided, and doesn’t mention the fact that Israel’s offensive operations are in response to Palestinian killings of Jewish Israelis (civilian and military) and/or rocket attacks fired from Palestinian towns (“Revoke Hawaii’s partnership with Israel,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 30). Read more

