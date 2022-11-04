Letters: Commentary on Israel misleading, one-sided

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The commentary urging revocation of Hawaii’s partnership with Israel is misleading and one-sided, and doesn’t mention the fact that Israel’s offensive operations are in response to Palestinian killings of Jewish Israelis (civilian and military) and/or rocket attacks fired from Palestinian towns (“Revoke Hawaii’s partnership with Israel,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 30).

Israeli Palestinians own land, farms, houses and are citizens of Israel, unlike the depiction in that commentary by Ali Musleh and Cynthia Franklin.

Yes, the Israeli defense and government policies are not unblemished, and many U.S. and Israeli citizens support organizations that are working for a peace that recognizes the right of Palestinians as well as Jewish Israelis to the land, to which both have biblical and ancestral rights, and provides safety of all its citizens.

Allan Stone

Kailua

