Letters: Intersection in Waikiki a disastrous experiment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m not sure what the traffic engineers were thinking when they created the “pedestrian scramble” light change at the corners of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road, but it’s an absolute disaster. Read more

I’m not sure what the traffic engineers were thinking when they created the “pedestrian scramble” light change at the corners of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road, but it’s an absolute disaster.

Traffic is ridiculous: 20 minutes to drive from Ala Moana Center to Ena Road is normal. Pedestrian safety is at risk. People are crossing diagonally across the intersections without enough time and frustrated drivers are not looking out for them because they are sick of waiting in traffic.

People are running red lights because they waited so long. It doesn’t seem like a lot of thought went into this “solution,” or what perceived problem they were trying to solve. They need to undo this ridiculous experiment quickly. It’s negatively affecting the local residents’ quality of life.

Michael MacDonald

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter