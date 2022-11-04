comscore Letters: Intersection in Waikiki a disastrous experiment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Intersection in Waikiki a disastrous experiment

  • Today
  • Updated 8:05 p.m.

I’m not sure what the traffic engineers were thinking when they created the “pedestrian scramble” light change at the corners of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road, but it’s an absolute disaster. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals

Scroll Up