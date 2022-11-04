Letters: Nonprofit group works to restore native trees

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is so encouraging to see the increasing number of newspaper articles and letters to the editor that educate us all about the critical need to plant and protect our beautiful, carbon-capturing trees (“High temperatures, shortage of water threaten forests,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 30).

We can tip our hats and send our salutes to the Oahu-based Aloha Tree Alliance, a recently formed nonprofit dedicated to the restoration and reforestation of the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in East Honolulu.

Thus far their leaders and volunteers have planted more than 500 native trees, with another 525 planned for this current planting season. Hurray for ATA!

And a Happy Arbor Day Hawaii (Nov. 5) to all species and beings.

William Metzger

Manoa

