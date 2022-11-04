comscore Letters: Nonprofit group works to restore native trees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Nonprofit group works to restore native trees

  • Today
  • Updated 8:10 p.m.

It is so encouraging to see the increasing number of newspaper articles and letters to the editor that educate us all about the critical need to plant and protect our beautiful, carbon-capturing trees (“High temperatures, shortage of water threaten forests,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 30). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals

Scroll Up