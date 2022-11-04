Off the News: Last chances to get ballots in

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People who signed up at hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter may have been getting alerts that their ballots have arrived and been checked. But what if a ballot was spoiled or lost, and a new one is needed? Read more

People who signed up at hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter may have been getting alerts that their ballots have arrived and been checked. But what if a ballot was spoiled or lost, and a new one is needed? Elections offices have been mailing out replacement ballots, but with Tuesday’s vote right around the corner, it may be a little late for that. Rex Quidilla, city elections administrator, advises a phone call, 808-768-3800, to be briefed on options. Among them might be to vote in person — or if the mail is quick, receive the ballot and hand it in.

Legislature stalls on Hilo Bay Hotel

The former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel, vacant since 2017, is a partially burned-out, vandalized and decaying eyesore on state land. But a legislative move to get the structure demolished without providing funding has stalled action.

In March, Gov. David Ige asked the Legislature for $13.5 million to take out the structure. However, legislators altered the budget as it passed through committee, and ultimately, no extra money was allotted. A state agency will try again next year; let’s hope the money makes it through the legislative gauntlet.