comscore Editorial: Navy must commit to safety of aquifer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Navy must commit to safety of aquifer

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

The “unpacking” or removal of 1 million gallons of fuel from pipelines that connect tanks at the Navy’s Red Hill storage facility to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is expected to wind up this week. That alone is worthy of a sigh of relief, as the pipelines’ integrity has been a concern. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals

Scroll Up