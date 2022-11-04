comscore A&B leasing occupancy remains solid at 94.6% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A&B leasing occupancy remains solid at 94.6%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc., the state’s second-largest retail property owner, reported Thursday that its total leased occupancy remained strong at 94.6% in the third quarter and that it is revising upward its outlook for the full year. Read more

