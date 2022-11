Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric Industries announced Thursday it was maintaining its quarterly dividend at 35 cents a share. It will be payable Dec. 9 to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 22.

The dividend is equivalent to an annual yield of 3.8% based on Thursday’s closing price of $37.27.

HEI reports its third-quarter results before the market opens Monday.