Honolulu Police Department body-worn camera violations rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department body-worn camera violations rise

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017 The Axon body-worn camera system was tested with 77 police officers in 2017. The camera, with playback ability, clips to the police officer’s uniform.

    The Axon body-worn camera system was tested with 77 police officers in 2017. The camera, with playback ability, clips to the police officer’s uniform.

There were 95 violations of the Honolulu Police Department’s policies on use of body-worn cameras this year through September, nearly doubling the 58 total reported in 2021 in a review of administrative investigations as the department deliberates discipline that goes beyond counseling. Read more

