Hawaii News

Hundreds of Aloha Stadium artifacts sold at auction

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is an overall of the stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pictured is an overall of the stadium.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The state has auctioned off hundreds of parts, signs, pieces of equipment and memorabilia from Aloha Stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The state has auctioned off hundreds of parts, signs, pieces of equipment and memorabilia from Aloha Stadium.

A state agency unloaded over 500 items from Aloha Stadium including seat backs and pieces of artificial turf at an auction that ended Wednesday evening ahead of a still-uncertain plan to replace the 47-year-old facility in Halawa. Read more

