Maui proposes major improvements to Lahaina’s Front Street
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
Proposed improvements to a seawall and sidewalk in Lahaina town include removing masonry planters with benches to increase visibility and discourage loitering. The project includes replacing boulders fronting a second seawall farther north on Front Street.
The wood-and-concrete railing along a seawall and sidewalk on Front Street has severely deteriorated from exposure to the seaside environment.
Maui County is proposing extensive improvements to a seawall and walkway along a popular stretch of Front Street in Lahaina. The wood-and-concrete railing along a seawall and sidewalk on Front Street has severely deteriorated from exposure to the seaside environment.
